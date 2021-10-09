Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Erste Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.60.

RIO opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after buying an additional 882,063 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

