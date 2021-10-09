Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Lee Hsien Yang Purchases 688 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £983.84 ($1,285.39).

Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Lee Hsien Yang acquired 867 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £979.71 ($1,280.00).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 143.70 ($1.88) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 148.45 ($1.94). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99.

RR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, June 14th.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.