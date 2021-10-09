Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Down 3.4%

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $11.91. 10,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 385,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.43.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

