Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 210

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MKS. Barclays increased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 200.80 ($2.62).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 174.30 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 159.43. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

