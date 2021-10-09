Royal Bank of Canada Increases FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $453.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $453.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $401.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $404.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,997 shares of company stock worth $11,702,425. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after buying an additional 69,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.