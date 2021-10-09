Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $928.75

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 928.75 ($12.13) and traded as low as GBX 409.81 ($5.35). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 410.60 ($5.36), with a volume of 3,017,798 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 284 ($3.71) to GBX 647 ($8.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 479.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 928.75. The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

