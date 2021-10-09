RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. RPM International reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of RPM International by 66.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,665,000 after buying an additional 247,127 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in RPM International by 35.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,103 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $10,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,694,000 after acquiring an additional 103,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in RPM International by 339.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.02. The stock had a trading volume of 712,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42. RPM International has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

