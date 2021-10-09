RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. RPM International reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.
On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPM International.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of RPM International by 66.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,665,000 after buying an additional 247,127 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in RPM International by 35.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,103 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $10,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,694,000 after acquiring an additional 103,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in RPM International by 339.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RPM stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.02. The stock had a trading volume of 712,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42. RPM International has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.
About RPM International
RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).
