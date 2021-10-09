RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Gap Up to $36.58

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.58, but opened at $39.99. RumbleON shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 175 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMBL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RumbleON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Get RumbleON alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $556.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.90.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. The firm had revenue of $168.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the first quarter worth $208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter worth $233,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in RumbleON during the first quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.