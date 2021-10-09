RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Gap Up to $36.58

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.58, but opened at $39.99. RumbleON shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 175 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMBL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RumbleON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $556.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.90.
In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the first quarter worth $208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter worth $233,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in RumbleON during the first quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.
About RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
