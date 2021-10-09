BMO Capital Markets Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$35.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.29.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$32.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$17.34 and a one year high of C$37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$979.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 2.3499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total transaction of C$111,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$351,043.84. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$240,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,369,717.08. Insiders have sold a total of 30,508 shares of company stock worth $1,105,186 in the last quarter.

Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

