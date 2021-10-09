Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,997,200 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 1,686,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 798.9 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

