Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,997,200 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 1,686,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 798.9 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
