Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.60

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 632658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

