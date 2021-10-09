Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

SGMO stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.66. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

