Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €98.88 ($116.32).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €84.30 ($99.18) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €85.36 and its 200 day moving average is €86.10. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

