Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:BFS opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Saul Centers by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

