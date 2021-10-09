Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 6,384.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,778 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Schrödinger worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $379,254.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,254.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 34,051 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $2,317,170.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,612 shares of company stock worth $11,537,803 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $50.20 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.79.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

