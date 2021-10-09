Scotiabank Lowers Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to C$23.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SISXF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Savaria stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. Savaria has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

