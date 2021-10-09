Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on G24. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €73.04 ($85.93).

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €58.34 ($68.64) on Thursday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €58.56 ($68.89) and a 52-week high of €77.25 ($90.88). The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of €68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €68.23.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

