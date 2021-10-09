SCS Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,570,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 6.7% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $353,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Rollins Financial increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.04. 1,477,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,660. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

