SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.86

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.86 and last traded at $60.68, with a volume of 2558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $976,034 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,351,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,620,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

