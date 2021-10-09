Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,331,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 908,496 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $706,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 72.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $10,507,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,487,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,052,000 after buying an additional 89,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $124.62 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.90.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

