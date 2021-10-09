Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after purchasing an additional 714,751 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,125,000 after purchasing an additional 673,578 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.85. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

