Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.08 Million in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ING Groep by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 239,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 13.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

ING has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.51.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.