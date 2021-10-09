Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $839,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 45.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 106,698 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 30.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 34.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $4,218,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

