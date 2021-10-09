Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in SAP by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAP opened at $135.44 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $159.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.88. The company has a market cap of $166.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.70.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

