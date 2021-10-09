Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $10,364,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 42.2% during the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 92,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $4,815,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $264.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.53.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

