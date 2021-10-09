Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,471 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Tilray were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 738.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after buying an additional 1,156,112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $19,950,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 641,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after buying an additional 732,975 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $67.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.