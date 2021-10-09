SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 25,009 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 648.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Itron by 185.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Itron by 33.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Itron by 72.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

