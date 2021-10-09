SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 4,473 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Masimo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Masimo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Masimo by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Masimo by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

MASI opened at $271.53 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $288.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.28 and a 200-day moving average of $249.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

