SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 222.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 424,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 1,679.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 520,118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 308.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in LG Display by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in LG Display by 37.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 405,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 109,645 shares during the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. Research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPL. Nomura cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Macquarie cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CLSA cut LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.