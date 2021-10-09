Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Receives C$35.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.00.

SJR.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of SJR.B stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$37.03. 432,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Shaw Communications has a one year low of C$21.50 and a one year high of C$37.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.65%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

