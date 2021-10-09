Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 6.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gray Television by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

