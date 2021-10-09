Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 469.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 29.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 3,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $129,536.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $62,128.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,581. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

