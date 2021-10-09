Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New Investment in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,101 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AROC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

AROC opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.50. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 2.21.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.