Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 9,735 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,306 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 336,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $6,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 270,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8,502.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,454 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 140,798 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 91.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 384,606 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

