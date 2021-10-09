Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 8,029 New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 70.39%.

NJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.