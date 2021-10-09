Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADS opened at $101.84 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average of $105.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADS. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

