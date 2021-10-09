Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 17,877 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 65.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 17,877 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $30.05 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

