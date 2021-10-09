Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,699,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,860,479 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.94% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $54,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

SHLX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of SHLX opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.79. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.