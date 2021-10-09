SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Cap of $141,126.13

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $141,126.13 and $6.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

