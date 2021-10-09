Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.37

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.37 and traded as high as $34.82. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 239,323 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $920.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 13,766.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.