Short Interest in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Drops By 16.2%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,590,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 54,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

