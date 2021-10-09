Short Interest in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Rises By 19.8%

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $1,558,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE:CLPR opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clipper Realty will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.