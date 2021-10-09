Short Interest in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Rises By 20.1%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,670,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 13,050,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,140.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $910.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $8.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

