Short Interest in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Declines By 14.9%

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,094,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,126,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.77. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

