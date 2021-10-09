Short Interest in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Decreases By 15.6%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 6,040,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

INFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after buying an additional 838,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 2,341,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 726,749 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,333,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.19. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

