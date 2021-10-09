Short Interest in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Declines By 15.5%

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMC opened at $156.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $162.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.07. The company has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.