Short Interest in Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Drops By 14.9%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 233,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFYF opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.67.

PIFYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

