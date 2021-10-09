Short Interest in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Expands By 19.8%

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,200 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 712,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 207,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SXT stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.88 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,144,000 after buying an additional 1,683,036 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,383,000 after buying an additional 174,242 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,821,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,061,000 after buying an additional 33,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,269,000 after buying an additional 20,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 733,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,194,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

