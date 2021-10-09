Short Interest in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Grows By 17.7%

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 71,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $425.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

