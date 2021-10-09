Short Interest in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Grows By 17.7%

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 71,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.
In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SFST stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $425.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $56.42.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.
Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.