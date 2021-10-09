Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $98.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIMO. Cowen raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.10. 252,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,163. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $81.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.95 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

